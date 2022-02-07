Previous
My handsome boy who is also the naughtiest but one of the most loving dogs in the world. He didn't want to pose so I had to catch him off guard but get his attention for a second or two.
Nick

Hi everyone. I've been living in beautiful New Zealand for 12 years (as of Nov 2020) but am originally from the UK.
Annie D ace
beautiful light and focus
February 7th, 2022  
Jon Lip
A black dog in the dark is not easy - just as well he's got bright eyes!
February 7th, 2022  
Brigette ace
gorgeous
February 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice low key
February 7th, 2022  
