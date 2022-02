This is the view out of my office window at lunchtimes. It's very noisy! Cat Stevens' song, (Remember the Days of th) Old Schoolyard was playing in my head as I was editing this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNc5ULGO9EM (Tagging the song title challenge, although I'm hosting it this round so can't actually enter.)Over-exposed the shot and then edited it to try and get a high key look for FOR. Not sure about the result - do the blacks need to be blacker?