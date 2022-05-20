Previous
End of the Year by nickspicsnz
End of the Year

I've fallen behind with uploading to 365 over the last couple of weeks but created this today in response to the call out from Sally for album covers.

Quote: "Resolve to edge in a little reading every day, if it is but a single sentence. If you gain fifteen minutes a day, it will make itself felt at the end of the year." Horace Mann (1796 - 1859)

I was trying for a wintery feel using cold blues and infrared b&w adjustment layers, but not sure I achieved that. The composite is created from the base landscape shot with the foreground extended to try and fill the square shape a bit, a separate shot of the barns with a shadow created, two text layers, a blue background layer with a stroke and inner shadow, plus quite a lot of adjustment layers and masking.
Nick

