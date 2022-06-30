More trying Don Worth's style

This is one from earlier in the month which I forgot to post. I was trying to emulate Don Worth's style with a bit of my own (un-)artistic licence thrown in.



On a side note, I decided to untag most of the shots I posted for 30 Days Wild because I felt I wasn't following the spirit of the theme. I feel it's designed to get us outdoors every day and I was just posting photos from occasional days over several dates. In the end I've just kept the ones tagged that were taken on the actual date they were posted. It means that sadly I don't have a month view this year :( Hopefully I'll join in more successfully next year.

