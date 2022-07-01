Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2644
Pigeons in the Light
I grabbed a quick shot of this flock of pigeons as we whizzed by at 100km an hour. It was the light on their wings that caught my eye.
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3225
photos
164
followers
155
following
724% complete
View this month »
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd July 2022 5:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flying
,
pigeons
,
flock
,
whizz_by
,
jul22nz
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So many! Nice glistering on the wings from the sunlight.
July 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close