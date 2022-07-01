Previous
Pigeons in the Light by nickspicsnz
Pigeons in the Light

I grabbed a quick shot of this flock of pigeons as we whizzed by at 100km an hour. It was the light on their wings that caught my eye.
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Esther Rosenberg ace
So many! Nice glistering on the wings from the sunlight.
July 4th, 2022  
