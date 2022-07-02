Sign up
Photo 2645
Pylon
Another whizz-by. I've taken a few shots of this pylon in the past but liked the colour of the sky as the sun was starting to go down.
2nd July 2022
2nd Jul 22
2
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
10
2
1
365
NIKON D750
2nd July 2022 5:56pm
Tags
pylon
,
sun_setting
,
whizz_by
,
jul22nz
Babs
ace
Looks lovely against the yellow sky
July 4th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful golden sky
July 4th, 2022
