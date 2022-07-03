Sign up
Photo 2646
Light through the Trees
Another whizz-by from last weekend to fill a gap, this time of the evening light shining through wintery trees.
I was hoping to go out and take a few photos today but its pouring with rain so I'm going to abandon that idea!
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
winter
trees
silhouettes
evening_sun
whizz_by
jul22nz
Sporen Maken
Lovely! Such great light
July 7th, 2022
