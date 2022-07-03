Previous
Light through the Trees by nickspicsnz
Photo 2646

Light through the Trees

Another whizz-by from last weekend to fill a gap, this time of the evening light shining through wintery trees.

I was hoping to go out and take a few photos today but its pouring with rain so I'm going to abandon that idea!
Nick

Sporen Maken
Lovely! Such great light
July 7th, 2022  
