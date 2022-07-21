Previous
So Much Rain by nickspicsnz
Photo 2665

So Much Rain

As we drove up the highway to Auckland to a gig I took a couple of quick whizz-by shots of the floods along the Waikato River.
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Nick

