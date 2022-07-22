Previous
Turtle Lake Reflection by nickspicsnz
Turtle Lake Reflection

Another water reflection shot, this time of Turtle Lake at Hamilton Gardens. No idea if there are live turtles in there as I've never seen any, only some small ornamental ones by a little waterfall.
22nd July 2022 22nd Jul 22

Nick

bkb in the city
Beautiful setting
