Photo 2665
Turtle Lake Reflection
Another water reflection shot, this time of Turtle Lake at Hamilton Gardens. No idea if there are live turtles in there as I've never seen any, only some small ornamental ones by a little waterfall.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3245
photos
165
followers
155
following
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th July 2022 11:24am
Privacy
Public
Tags
reflection
,
lake
,
theme-perspectives
,
hamilton_gardens
,
jul22nz
bkb in the city
Beautiful setting
July 22nd, 2022
