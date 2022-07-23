Sign up
Photo 2667
Hubby Was Impressed
My husband was obviously impressed when he saw this sky as he stepped out the front door because he called me to have a look. It was quite pretty.
23rd July 2022
23rd Jul 22
1
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
3250
photos
166
followers
155
following
731% complete
View this month »
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
2670
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd July 2022 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
jul22nz
Dianne
It certainly is lovely.
July 25th, 2022
