Typical Rowdy! by nickspicsnz
Photo 2708

Typical Rowdy!

My daughter and I were stood out on our deck making a video and I think Rowdy wanted to join us. When we turned round he had his nosed pressed up against the glass like a little kid. He's so funny (and, yes, still naughty)!
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Photo Details

Diana ace
This is so cute, I hope you took one of him too ;-)
October 3rd, 2022  
