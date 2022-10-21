Sign up
Photo 2717
Spring has Blossomed
Wasn't sure if I was going to get any blossom shots this year. Managed to find some on a few trees on my way home from the hairdressers. I like the green star shape in the middle of the flowers on this one.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
3
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th October 2022 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flowers
,
spring
,
blossom
,
oct22nz
Lesley
ace
Ah beautiful
November 3rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful blossom.
November 3rd, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
❤️❤️❤️
November 3rd, 2022
