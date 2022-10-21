Previous
Spring has Blossomed by nickspicsnz
Photo 2717

Spring has Blossomed

Wasn't sure if I was going to get any blossom shots this year. Managed to find some on a few trees on my way home from the hairdressers. I like the green star shape in the middle of the flowers on this one.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
Ah beautiful
November 3rd, 2022  
Beautiful blossom.
November 3rd, 2022  
❤️❤️❤️
November 3rd, 2022  
