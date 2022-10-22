Sign up
Photo 2718
Painted Loos
I think this is public toilets - I didn't go round the front because I only grabbed a quick shot as I was stopped at a junction on a side street.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
2
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi if you're reading my profile. Firstly, I think I need to let you know that I'm female, so please don't let my name...
photos
followers
following
Photo Details
Comments
Album
365
Taken
22nd October 2022 1:01pm
Tags
public_art
,
oct22nz
,
painted_loos
Babs
ace
Wow, much classier than our public toilets.
November 3rd, 2022
Call me Joe
ace
This is very artsy poop place👌👌🥰
November 3rd, 2022
close