Painted Loos by nickspicsnz
Painted Loos

I think this is public toilets - I didn't go round the front because I only grabbed a quick shot as I was stopped at a junction on a side street.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Babs ace
Wow, much classier than our public toilets.
November 3rd, 2022  
Call me Joe ace
This is very artsy poop place👌👌🥰
November 3rd, 2022  
