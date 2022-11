Tararu Historic Cemetery

This cemetery dates back to the Coromandel gold mining days of the 1800s. It was used for the ex-occupants of a small settlement nearby. You'd never know it was there if you didn't know it was there (if you know what I mean, lol!) and is not very accessible. It's in a peaceful location, nestled amongst the trees, with wonderful views out across the Firth of Thames. The main Thames Coast Road runs along the bottom of the hill by the water (you can just see a couple of vehicles on the road).