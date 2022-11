While I had the ND filter on I did a bit of ICM of the sea and distant hills. This one is my favourite because of the layers of colour and the very slight hint of waves lapping on the sand. I'm going to do an ICM workshop with an expert at the end of this month which I'm really looking forward to (Judy Stokes is the expert and she's quite well-known in NZ photography circles - https://judystokesphotography.com/ ).