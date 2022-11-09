Sign up
Photo 2722
Sparrow in Pohutakawa
Spotted some little birds feeding on these pohutakawa flowers. I didn't realise sparrows fed on nectar until I googled it.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Nick
@nickspicsnz
sparrow
pohutakawa
nov22nz
