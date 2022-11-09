Previous
Sparrow in Pohutakawa by nickspicsnz
Photo 2722

Sparrow in Pohutakawa

Spotted some little birds feeding on these pohutakawa flowers. I didn't realise sparrows fed on nectar until I googled it.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Nick

Photo Details

