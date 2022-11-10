Misty Hills

Finally had the time, and, so I thought, the weather, to go out and take some photos for my assignment (and a few for myself). Unfortunately, while I was driving towards my destination, I could see rain rolling in over the hills. I ended up having a showery photo trip, with rain on and off, so had to keep ducking back into the car while the showers passed. Then I had to cut my trip short because my husband broke down an hour from home and I'd been relying on him to get home early to sort out the dogs so I could stay out late. Because I couldn't be out as long as I wanted it means I have to try and fit in another trip - going to be cutting it fine because I only have next Thursday free before the assignment deadline. Starting to panic a bit now so fingers crossed for OK weather that day.