Previous
Next
Not the Red Arrows by nickspicsnz
Photo 2822

Not the Red Arrows

By chance I caught all these geese with their wings out at the same time so it looked like they were flying in formation.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
773% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shot. Like it that it's right on the edge of the clouds.
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise