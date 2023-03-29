Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2828
Waikato Fog 2
Another foggy photo taken during a quick stop on the way to work. The sun looked huge behind it's foggy veil.
The Waikato area where I live is renowned for its dense fogs. Sometimes they can last practically all day, but mainly the fog lifts to reveal a beautiful day.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3420
photos
166
followers
159
following
775% complete
View this month »
2823
2824
2825
2826
2827
2828
2829
2830
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st March 2023 7:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
waikato_fog
,
mar23nz
Barb
ace
Truly gorgeous capture!
April 2nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close