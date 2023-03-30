Previous
Waikato Fog by nickspicsnz
Waikato Fog

Another foggy photo taken during a quick stop on the way to work.

The Waikato area where I live is renowned for its dense fogs. Sometimes they can last practically all day, but mainly the fog lifts to reveal a beautiful day.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
