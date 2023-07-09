Sign up
Photo 2863
Tree Silhouette
The tree was on the top of a hill in the distance so this is very cropped in. It was only when I zoomed in that I saw the fence too. I liked how it's following the curve of the hill.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
3
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3457
photos
171
followers
155
following
784% complete
View this month »
2856
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th July 2023 7:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fence
,
silhouette
,
djul23nz
Christina
ace
Love the contour
July 9th, 2023
Lesley
ace
I love this, and the little fence is a bonus
July 9th, 2023
Christine Louise
Very dramatic, I agree the is an interesting feature
July 9th, 2023
