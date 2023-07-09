Previous
Tree Silhouette by nickspicsnz
Tree Silhouette

The tree was on the top of a hill in the distance so this is very cropped in. It was only when I zoomed in that I saw the fence too. I liked how it's following the curve of the hill.
9th July 2023

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Christina ace
Love the contour
July 9th, 2023  
Lesley ace
I love this, and the little fence is a bonus
July 9th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Very dramatic, I agree the is an interesting feature
July 9th, 2023  
