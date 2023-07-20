Sign up
Previous
Photo 2864
Branch
Can't remember what type of tree this is but I liked the frond-y(?) leaves against the sky.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3459
photos
171
followers
155
following
784% complete
View this month »
2857
2858
2859
2860
2861
2862
2863
2864
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd April 2023 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
jul23nz
Dianne
Gorgeous!
July 21st, 2023
