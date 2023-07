Camellia

Another from my play with flowers yesterday. It was great to use my camera for an hour or so. I wasn't going to do my Diploma work this week because I was feeling very jaded about it. But then I ended up feeling guilty so crammed something quick last night and today to post.



Thanks so much to everyone who has commented on and/or fav'd my wildflower/weed and lake pics. So appreciated and a real boost that I needed this week. Thank you :)