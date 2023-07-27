Sign up
Photo 2868
Architecture... if you can call it that!
Taken in Auckland CBD on our trip there yesterday. Visited a gallery and the World Press Photo Exhibition.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3464
photos
170
followers
155
following
785% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
27th July 2023 3:27pm
b&w
architecture
building
jul23nz
Mark St Clair
ace
Love the symmetry!
July 28th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
I like how you composed this
July 28th, 2023
