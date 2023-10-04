Previous
Rangitoto from Ayrlies by nickspicsnz
Photo 2889

Rangitoto from Ayrlies

We could see right across to Rangitoto from some parts of the gardens. Such a beautiful place to live but, boy, were the gardens hard work to establish from nothing. It took years and years.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful view, it must have been a great outing.
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely view
October 7th, 2023  
