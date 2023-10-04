Sign up
Photo 2889
Rangitoto from Ayrlies
We could see right across to Rangitoto from some parts of the gardens. Such a beautiful place to live but, boy, were the gardens hard work to establish from nothing. It took years and years.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
2
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2023 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rangitoto
,
oct23words
,
oct23nz
,
ayrlies_garden
,
wide_vista
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful view, it must have been a great outing.
October 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely view
October 7th, 2023
