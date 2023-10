Fern Koru Triptych

After months of having gaps in my project, I'm trying to have an image filling every date this month, even though most won't be taken on the actual day. I already have a gap for the 5th, so I'm using this triptych to fill it.



I've been wracking my brains trying to remember what these are called in English, but I'm so used to calling them koru now I can't remember what it is.