Previous
Acer Pep by nickspicsnz
Photo 2889

Acer Pep

Had a lovely photo day out with @yorkshirekiwi - to Ayrlies Garden in Auckland. It was good to see some sun in the afternoon after a drizzly start.

Had a go at a couple of Pep Ventosa style pics using low bushy trees and an azalea bush, just to see what they would be like. Here's one of them.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
791% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Nicely done
October 7th, 2023  
Rick ace
Nice capture.
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise