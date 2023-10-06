Sign up
Photo 2889
Acer Pep
Had a lovely photo day out with
@yorkshirekiwi
- to Ayrlies Garden in Auckland. It was good to see some sun in the afternoon after a drizzly start.
Had a go at a couple of Pep Ventosa style pics using low bushy trees and an azalea bush, just to see what they would be like. Here's one of them.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2023 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
acer
,
oct23nz
,
ayerlies_garden
Dawn
ace
Nicely done
October 7th, 2023
Rick
ace
Nice capture.
October 7th, 2023
