Photo 2898
Bee on Forget-Me-Not
The sun came out in the afternoon when we were at Ayrlies Garden. The warmth brought out lots of bees.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3495
photos
171
followers
152
following
793% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th October 2023 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
insect
,
oct23nz
,
ayrlies_garden
,
forget_me_not
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Fabulous details.
October 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is beautiful.
October 12th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Perfect indeed!
October 12th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
October 12th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail.
October 12th, 2023
George
ace
Superb capture.
October 12th, 2023
Junan Heath
ace
Perfect combination, lovely capture!
October 12th, 2023
