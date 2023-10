Flowers Reflected

Reflections in one of the ponds at Ayrlies Garden.



It's election night here in NZ. I'm watching the coverage as I upload this and early results are predicting a change of Government. We'll know the final result in the morning.



I also got new glasses today and was hoping they would miraculously help me see the computer better. No such luck and I just have a horrible headache. I can have them changed though, if this carries on.