Previous
Callas at Ayrlies by nickspicsnz
Photo 2901

Callas at Ayrlies

Had a play around with a few shots of Calla Lilies. Callas are great because they have simple lines for masking out.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
794% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
fabulous - beautifully presented
October 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful but I am so allergic to these - I can't breathe if I get near them. So looking at them gives me a funny feeling.
October 16th, 2023  
Christine Louise
Love the different pov of each flower, very striking image
October 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise