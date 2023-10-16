Sign up
Previous
Photo 2901
Callas at Ayrlies
Had a play around with a few shots of Calla Lilies. Callas are great because they have simple lines for masking out.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
3
1
Nick
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
flowers
,
calla_lily
,
oct23nz
,
ayrlies_garden
Annie D
ace
fabulous - beautifully presented
October 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful but I am so allergic to these - I can't breathe if I get near them. So looking at them gives me a funny feeling.
October 16th, 2023
Christine Louise
Love the different pov of each flower, very striking image
October 16th, 2023
