Garden Bench by nickspicsnz
Photo 2902

Garden Bench

These little Forget Me Nots were reaching for daylight through the slats of a bench at Ayrlies Garden. I can never go past these tiny flowers without taking photos because they remind me of my grandad.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
So beautifully captured, love the little flowers and textures.
October 17th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
What a magical composition. If I look hard enough I can see fairies.......
Forget me Nots always remind me of my parents. They grew them when I was a child.
October 17th, 2023  
Dianne
What a lovely image and nice reminder of your grandad.
October 17th, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Great composition and what a nice reminder. For my grandmother it is pansies.
October 17th, 2023  
