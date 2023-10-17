Sign up
Previous
Photo 2902
Garden Bench
These little Forget Me Nots were reaching for daylight through the slats of a bench at Ayrlies Garden. I can never go past these tiny flowers without taking photos because they remind me of my grandad.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
4
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
blue
,
flowers
,
forget_me_nots
,
oct23nz
,
ayrlies_garden
,
garden_bench
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured, love the little flowers and textures.
October 17th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
What a magical composition. If I look hard enough I can see fairies.......
Forget me Nots always remind me of my parents. They grew them when I was a child.
October 17th, 2023
Dianne
What a lovely image and nice reminder of your grandad.
October 17th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great composition and what a nice reminder. For my grandmother it is pansies.
October 17th, 2023
