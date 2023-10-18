Previous
Sunset under Rangiriri Bridge by nickspicsnz
Photo 2903

Sunset under Rangiriri Bridge

It's lovely to be driving home from work in daylight now summer's on it's way. I stopped for a few minutes by our local river to take some shots of the sunset. This is the view from under a bridge over the river. (Looks like I need to change the time on my camera - this must have been taken at 7.10pm because I didn't finish work until nearly 6.15pm!)

All this water just a short drive away and yet, today, we have none at home because we developed a leak in the night so have had to turn the water off. A plumber is working on it as I write.

I feel blessed to live in a peaceful country where I can appreciate natural wonders such as a beautiful sunset. I so wish people all over the world could live in harmony with each other.
18th October 2023

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand.
October 19th, 2023  
