Sunset under Rangiriri Bridge

It's lovely to be driving home from work in daylight now summer's on it's way. I stopped for a few minutes by our local river to take some shots of the sunset. This is the view from under a bridge over the river. (Looks like I need to change the time on my camera - this must have been taken at 7.10pm because I didn't finish work until nearly 6.15pm!)



All this water just a short drive away and yet, today, we have none at home because we developed a leak in the night so have had to turn the water off. A plumber is working on it as I write.



I feel blessed to live in a peaceful country where I can appreciate natural wonders such as a beautiful sunset. I so wish people all over the world could live in harmony with each other.