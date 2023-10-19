Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2904
Herb Robert
Tidying up some folders in Lightroom I came across a couple of photos I quite liked. This is one of little Herb Robert weed against an old water tank in our garden.
19th October 2023
19th Oct 23
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3502
photos
170
followers
151
following
795% complete
View this month »
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
2905
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
14th September 2023 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
weed
,
oct23nz
,
herb_robert
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 20th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice
October 21st, 2023
Louise & Ken
Is that a type of geranium? It has such a similar flower and leaf!
October 21st, 2023
Nick
ace
@Weezilou
Yep, it is. It's Latin name is Geranium robertianum and it's quite invasive. Unfortunately my garden has got quite out of control so we have loads of it everywhere!
October 21st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close