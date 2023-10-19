Previous
Herb Robert by nickspicsnz
Herb Robert

Tidying up some folders in Lightroom I came across a couple of photos I quite liked. This is one of little Herb Robert weed against an old water tank in our garden.
19th October 2023 19th Oct 23

Nick

ace
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Nice
October 21st, 2023  
Louise & Ken
Is that a type of geranium? It has such a similar flower and leaf!
October 21st, 2023  
Nick ace
@Weezilou Yep, it is. It's Latin name is Geranium robertianum and it's quite invasive. Unfortunately my garden has got quite out of control so we have loads of it everywhere!
October 21st, 2023  
