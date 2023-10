Rosie Backlit

This is another of the photos I came across when tidying photos in LR.



My husband rescued two feral kittens from his workplace 14 years ago and Rosie was one of them. She's turned into the friendliest, chattiest, nosiest cat ever - she couldn't resist coming to say hello to the plumber the other day and find out what he was up to. Sadly she's looking quite the old lady nowadays.