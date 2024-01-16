Sign up
Photo 2945
Highland Coo Calf
This little cutie is the latest addition to a small herd of highland cattle that live in a paddock as we drive into our town.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
calf
,
highland_cattle
,
jan24nz
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, what a little cutie.
January 17th, 2024
