Previous
Whizz-By Pep Tree by nickspicsnz
Photo 2946

Whizz-By Pep Tree

Quite hot and humid where we are at the moment so we had a trip to the shops to buy a couple of fans. On the way home I decided to try an experiment. I put the camera on burst mode (or whatever the technical name is) and shot a few trees out of my window as we drove by (I wasn't driving, of course). I'd start taking photos as we approached, as we passed by and swung round to continue shooting as the tree moved behind us. Doing that resulted in a total of 42 shots for this particular tree. The focus was a bit off in the middle but I didn't think it showed too much once I'd processed the shots. I think I used about 30 of the shots in the end - there were some with a pole through them, and a few that caught the edge of the car window so I left them out too. I've tried to give the image a bit of an old feel. The tree is a bit too central in the frame but I think it turned out sort of OK for a first try.
21st January 2024 21st Jan 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brigette ace
Oh I really like this
Favourite even 🥹
January 22nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
I think this is a beautiful whizz-by tree!
January 22nd, 2024  
Dianne
Beautiful result.
January 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
I think you did and amazing job, I love it!
January 22nd, 2024  
julia ace
Fantastic shot/shots..
January 22nd, 2024  
Helen Westerbeke
i think its stunning!
January 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise