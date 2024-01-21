Whizz-By Pep Tree

Quite hot and humid where we are at the moment so we had a trip to the shops to buy a couple of fans. On the way home I decided to try an experiment. I put the camera on burst mode (or whatever the technical name is) and shot a few trees out of my window as we drove by (I wasn't driving, of course). I'd start taking photos as we approached, as we passed by and swung round to continue shooting as the tree moved behind us. Doing that resulted in a total of 42 shots for this particular tree. The focus was a bit off in the middle but I didn't think it showed too much once I'd processed the shots. I think I used about 30 of the shots in the end - there were some with a pole through them, and a few that caught the edge of the car window so I left them out too. I've tried to give the image a bit of an old feel. The tree is a bit too central in the frame but I think it turned out sort of OK for a first try.