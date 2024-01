Happy Accident

This is un-ICM. Another taken as we drove home from the shops yesterday and it really stood out from the crowd of others shots I took because of the vibrant blue colour. I haven't adjusted the saturation or anything - we have a blue strip across the top of our car windscreen and I must have had that in the frame as I took the shot. I also had the camera settings completely wrong for this quick snatched shot but I quite like the ICM feel of it.