Despite the rain, the setting sun created strong backlighting on the rain and milk thistle seed heads making them really stand out. I thought slowing the shutter speed slightly would create a nice effect of the rain and when I downloaded I found I'd caught a splash off one of the plants. I edited the photo in LR and then took it into the free ON1 software that @cdcook48 posted about (thanks Chris). I liked the old b&w and frame of this preset.