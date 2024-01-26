Previous
Shells and Bubbles by nickspicsnz
Shells and Bubbles

I thought the waves creating bubbles as they broke over these shells on a beach looked a bit different for Capture52's water theme, and made quite an attractive image.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
so well spotted and captured, wonderful shapes and tones.
January 28th, 2024  
Yes, I like it.
January 28th, 2024  
How lovely. The colours and bubbles are beautiful.
January 28th, 2024  
