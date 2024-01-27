Previous
Taking the Fish Home by nickspicsnz
Taking the Fish Home

Caught this tern flying by with a fish in it's mouth. Not a brilliant photo because I had to crop in quite a lot. Another for the Capture52 water theme.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and use of negative space.
January 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nicely seen and captured.
January 28th, 2024  
