Previous
Next
Photo 3006
Signs of Autumn
Quick shot of some autumn colour from the passenger seat of the car when we were stopped at a roundabout.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
3
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
apr24nz
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful scene nick
April 6th, 2024
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
April 6th, 2024
George
ace
And here we’re just enjoying the start of spring!
April 6th, 2024
