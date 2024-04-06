Previous
Foggy by nickspicsnz
Foggy

Infamous thick Waikato fog in places on our drive to Hamilton.
6th April 2024 6th Apr 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
George ace
Very good!
April 6th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
I love this.
April 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
You can see why New Zealand is called the Land of the Long White Cloud can't you. very atmospheric.
April 6th, 2024  
