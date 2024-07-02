Sign up
Photo 3049
Cabbage Trees
Love the sculptural look of cabbage trees.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3667
photos
164
followers
159
following
836% complete
2
365
DSC-RX10M4
2nd July 2024 4:23pm
tree
,
evening
,
cabbage_tree
,
jul24nz
,
nearly_silhouette
