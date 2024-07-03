Previous
Across the Lake by nickspicsnz
Across the Lake

Loved how the distant trees looked against the misty background and the water was highlighted by the evening sun. I haven't done much editing to this apart from converting to black and white.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
