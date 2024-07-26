Previous
Bumblebee by nickspicsnz
Bumblebee

This bumble bee was sat on a white fence. I thought it was dead until it started grooming itself with its back legs. I changed the orientation of these photos - he was actually sat vertically on the fence.
26th July 2024 26th Jul 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Issi Bannerman ace
Great images and perspectives.
August 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
love it's fluffy bum :)
August 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well done and beautifully captured, such lovely fluffy details.
August 4th, 2024  
