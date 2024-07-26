Sign up
Photo 3055
Bumblebee
This bumble bee was sat on a white fence. I thought it was dead until it started grooming itself with its back legs. I changed the orientation of these photos - he was actually sat vertically on the fence.
26th July 2024
26th Jul 24
3
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3674
photos
163
followers
159
following
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th July 2024 11:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bumblebee
,
jul24nz
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great images and perspectives.
August 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
love it's fluffy bum :)
August 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well done and beautifully captured, such lovely fluffy details.
August 4th, 2024
