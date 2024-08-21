Sign up
Previous
Photo 3061
Silvereye catching bugs
This little bird was busy catching bugs in our grapefruit tree a couple of weeks ago. If you look closely at the third photo he's got one in his beak.
Can't believe we're nearly at the end of August and I've only picked up my camera once this month. So slack but feel very unenthused at the moment. Need to snap out of this photography funk!
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd August 2024 11:49am
Tags
bird
,
silvereye
,
aug24nz
Annie D
ace
A wonderful set of images - beautiful little bird
August 21st, 2024
