Silvereye catching bugs by nickspicsnz
Photo 3061

Silvereye catching bugs

This little bird was busy catching bugs in our grapefruit tree a couple of weeks ago. If you look closely at the third photo he's got one in his beak.

Can't believe we're nearly at the end of August and I've only picked up my camera once this month. So slack but feel very unenthused at the moment. Need to snap out of this photography funk!
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Nick

Annie D ace
A wonderful set of images - beautiful little bird
August 21st, 2024  
