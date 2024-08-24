Previous
Stained Glass Window by nickspicsnz
Stained Glass Window

I quite liked the light coming through the window and then reflecting on the floor.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
A must see on a black background.
September 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Super shot, love those colours and shiny reflections
September 4th, 2024  
Nick ace
@wakelys Thanks for the suggestion Susan. It seems to pop more on black. :)
September 4th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great capture of light and reflection.
September 4th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous.
September 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 4th, 2024  
