Previous
Photo 3062
Stained Glass Window
I quite liked the light coming through the window and then reflecting on the floor.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
6
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3677
photos
160
followers
158
following
839% complete
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
3062
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
24th August 2024 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stained_glass_window
,
aug24nz
,
auckland_museum
Susan Wakely
ace
A must see on a black background.
September 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Super shot, love those colours and shiny reflections
September 4th, 2024
Nick
ace
@wakelys
Thanks for the suggestion Susan. It seems to pop more on black. :)
September 4th, 2024
winghong_ho
Great capture of light and reflection.
September 4th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous.
September 4th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 4th, 2024
