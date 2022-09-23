Previous
The Old Man of Stoer by nigelrogers
The Old Man of Stoer

A short distance (as the crow flies) from the most northerly tip of western Scotland lies Stoer Point also known as the Old Man of Stoer. It is about 3km away from Stoer lighthouse where we parked the car, shame it rained all the way back!!
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Nigel Rogers

Joan Robillard ace
Great capture
September 23rd, 2022  
