Photo 1194
Starlings versus Red Arrows
In fill picture for amusement.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th July 2024 12:03pm
riat
Casablanca
ace
I love it, what a fun combination!
July 22nd, 2024
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Well caught. Fab shot. 😁
July 22nd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great contrasting methods of flight.
July 22nd, 2024
