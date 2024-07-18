Previous
The Swiss Aerobatics team arrive by nigelrogers
The Swiss Aerobatics team arrive

The Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) starts tomorrow in my home town of Fairford. The planes started arriving yesterday and as usual we get most of them flying over our garden
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic shot
July 18th, 2024  
